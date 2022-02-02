Defender Abdou Diallo pounced at a corner to give Senegal the lead in the 70th after fellow center back Kalidou Koulibaly sent the ball toward goal with an overhead kick. Bamba Dieng made it 2-0 in the 76th when Mané cleverly robbed a Burkina Faso defender of possession on the byline and put a cross on a plate for Dieng, who only just got the touch ahead of teammate Idrissa Gueye.