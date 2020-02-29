Manotas tied it with a shot 17 yards away from the left side of the penalty box.
Cristian Pavon scored for the Galaxy in the 13th minute with a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper David Bingham getting an assist.
Marko Maric made two saves for Houston. Bingham had one for Los Angeles.
