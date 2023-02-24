Marcelo signs 2-year deal with Brazil's Fluminense

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Real Madrid left back Marcelo signed a two-year deal with Brazil’s Fluminense on Friday.
Fluminense published a montage of the club’s crest adorned with the player’s shaggy hairstyle.
Marcelo left Real Madrid last year as the club’s most decorated player. In 15 years, he won 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six La Ligas.
Marcelo, who is expected to play as a midfielder at Fluminense, was part of Brazil’s squad at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
