Marcinkowski, Ebobisse spark Earthquakes' win over Whitecaps

SAN JOSE, Calif. — JT Marcinkowski stopped the three shots he faced and Jeremy Ebobisse scored an early go-ahead goal as the San Jose Earthquakes earned a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Earthquakes (7-12-9) never trailed after Ebobisse made it a 1-0 game in the fourth minute. Jackson Yueill had an assist on the goal. Jamiro Monteiro scored the other goal for San Jose.

Both the Earthquakes and the Whitecaps (9-13-7) had six shots. The Earthquakes had four shots on goal and the Whitecaps had three.

Thomas Hasal saved two shots for the Whitecaps.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Earthquakes visit Cincinnati and the Whitecaps visit the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

