Marcinkowski's 8 saves lead Earthquakes past Galaxy 3-2

CARSON, Calif. — JT Marcinkowski had a career-high eight saves, Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse scored first-half goals one minute apart and the San Jose Earthquakes held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Dejan Joveljic finished with a second-half brace for the Galaxy (8-8-3), scoring in the 48th and 88th minutes. He has eight goals this season.
The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 25-11 with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal.
Jonathan Bond stopped one shot for L.A.
