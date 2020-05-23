Götze scored the winning goal against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, catapulting him to hero status in Germany.
The 27-year-old forward has played 218 times for Dortmund in two spells with the club but has struggled to earn game time this season. He’s played just 20 minutes in all competitions in 2020.
Götze was one of the substitutes as Dortmund played Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.