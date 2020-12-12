Winger Florian Thauvin and striker Dario Benedetto grabbed the goals at Stade de Velodrome to put some pressure on PSG ahead of its home game against 10-game unbeaten Lyon on Sunday.
Thauvin headed home from Benedetto’s left wing cross in the fifth minute, and Benedetto turned in Thauvin’s cross from the right eight minutes later.
The only sour note for Marseille was when key midfielder Morgan Sanson limped off with a left-ankle problem midway through the first half.
Striker Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a late goal back for Monaco from the penalty spot.
Marseille has played one game less than PSG, which is through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Lens hosted Montpellier later Saturday.
