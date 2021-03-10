The win snapped Marseille’s four-game losing run and moved it up to sixth place, while Rennes has lost six straight games and is mired in 10th spot.
Winger Florian Thauvin went close for Marseille early in the second half when his curling shot went just past the post, and Rennes winger hit the crossbar in the 75th.
The game was rescheduled after being postponed on Jan. 30, when angry Marseille fans stormed the training complex in a bid to pressure the club’s unpopular president to leave.
He has done so and, after former coach Andre Villas-Boas resigned, the club hired Sampaoli to replace him.
Rennes coach Bruno Genesio also led his team for the first time following Julien Stephan’s recent resignation.
