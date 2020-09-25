The 18-year-old Henrique, who can also play on the wing, is Marseille’s fourth signing following the arrivals of Leonardo Balerdi, Pape Gueye and Yuto Nagatomo. Henrique was on loan at Botafogo from Três Passos Atlético Clube, also in Brazil, before he joined Marseille.
He has been hired as cover for Marseille’s main striker, Dario Benedetto.
Villas-Boas has revived the 1993 European champions after being hired by Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner.
