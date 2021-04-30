Lens remained ahead on goal difference but that could change since it visits second-placed Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.
Marseille went close in the 17th when Florian Thauvin’s corner was met by defender Leonardo Balerdi, but his close-range shot was saved by goalkeeper Matz Sels.
Marseille goalie Steve Mandanda made two saves from midfielder Dimitri Lienard in the second half, but he was powerless to stop central defender Stefan Mitrovic from heading in Lienard’s 74th-minute corner.
