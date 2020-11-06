In a dull encounter without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, Strasbourg left back Anthony Caci hit the crossbar early in the second half.
Strasbourg’s loss leaves it languishing in 19th place.
On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain seeks an eighth straight league win when it hosts third-place Rennes, which beat PSG last season and in the previous season’s French Cup final.
PSG will be missing star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who are both injured.
