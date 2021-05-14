Marshall eliminated top-seeded Clemson on penalties and then downed Georgetown in the quarterfinals en route to its first semifinal appearance.
Roberts’ goal came on Marshall’s first shot of the match, and was his fourth goal of the season. The Tar Heels outshot the Thundering Herd 11-1.
North Carolina was making its ninth overall appearance in the semifinals. The Tar Heels won national titles in 2001 and 2011.
It was the first meeting between the two teams, neither of which were seeded in the tournament.
