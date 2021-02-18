Mariana Larroquette scored for Argentina in the 60th minute to close the gap before Geyse added Brazil’s final goal.
The United States was set to play Canada in the second match of the doubleheader at Exploria Stadium on Thursday night. The round-robin tournament continues Sunday.
Four Argentina players were ruled out of the match because of coronavirus protocols. One player tested positive and was isolated as well as being declared ineligible for the tournament.
Another player was isolated after inconsistent test results. Contact tracing ruled out two additional players for Thursday’s match. The impacted players were not named.
Goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros was named to Argentina’s squad as an emergency replacement for the player ruled out for the tournament.
