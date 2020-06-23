Arsenal has already lost three players to in-game injuries since the restart of the Premier League — goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Pablo Mari and midfielder Granit Xhaka.
Leno was taken off on a stretcher during the 2-1 loss at Brighton on Saturday. Arsenal initially feared a very long absence, but the Germany international may only be out for up to six weeks.
“Well we thought it was going to be a more significant injury,” Arteta said. “We don’t know the extent of the injury still but at least we know the cruciate ligaments are not damaged.
“That was the biggest fear at the start. He was more positive and in less pain today, so that’s good news.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.