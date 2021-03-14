Torino remained two points from safety, although it has played fewer matches than the teams around it.

Inter dominated possession in Turin but struggled to carve out opportunities and didn’t have a shot on target in the first half.

It was Torino that came closest to scoring first when Lyanco headed a free kick onto the right post and Lukaku had to clear off the line.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Torino defender Armando Izzo clattered into Martínez and Lukaku drilled the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner for his 19th goal of the season.

That seemed to give Inter confidence but Torino leveled against the run of play eight minutes later. Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović managed to parry Simone Zaza’s effort in a goalmouth scramble, following a corner, but Sanabria tapped in the rebound.

Just as it appeared that Inter would have to settle for a point, Alexis Sánchez floated in a ball over the top for Martínez to head into the bottom right corner.

WINLESS STREAK ENDED

Relegation-threatened Parma ended its 17-match winless streak with a surprise 2-0 win over high-flying Roma.

Valentin Mihăilă scored in the ninth minute and Hernani converted a second-half penalty to secure Parma’s first win since November.

American teenager Bryan Reynolds made his debut for Roma when he was introduced on the hour mark.

Roma remained two points below fourth-place Atalanta in the race for the Champions League qualifying spots.

Parma moved to within three points of safety.

Also, Bologna beat Sampdoria 3-1.

