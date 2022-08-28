Mart�nez, Purata rally Atlanta United past DC United 3-2

Alan Franco picked up his first netter of the season two minutes later to pull Atlanta United (8-10-9) even, but Ola Kamara scored — his eighth — in the 55th minute to regain the lead for D.C. United (6-17-4).

Ravel Morrison scored his first goal of the season to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

ATLANTA — Josef Martínez and Juan José Purata scored back-to-back goals midway through the second half and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-2 on Sunday.

Martínez found the net in the 62nd minute with his team-high-tying seventh goal to knot the score at 2-2. Purata scored the match-winner eight minutes later with his third goal this season.

Atlanta has won six of the last seven match-ups with D.C. United and leads the all-time series 8-6. The two teams have never played to a draw. Atlanta United won for just the fifth time in its last 22 matches.