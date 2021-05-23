Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Ruidíaz has six goals this season.
UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0
WASHINGTON — Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake had four of his seven saves in the second half to help Philadelphia hold off D.C. United.
Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with his first touch for a close-range finish to help Phildelphia improve to 3-2-2.
D.C. United dropped to 2-5-0.