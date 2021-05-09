Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (1-2-1).
With his back to the net, Martinez stopped a ball by Emerson Hyndman, turned and fired a side-netter from the top of the area to open the scoring in the ninth minute.
Lewis Morgan tied the score for Miami (1-2-1) in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old midfielder in his second MLS season split a pair of defenders before gathering and then ripping a left-footer that slipped inside the post.
