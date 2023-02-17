Matarazzo's Hoffenheim loses again after late Augsburg goal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGSBURG, Germany — Fredrik Jensen scored late for Augsburg to beat Hoffenheim 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday and deal American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his second defeat in two games since taking over. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Augsburg captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw headed on a corner that Jensen converted at the far post in the 88th minute to lift the home team five points clear of Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim, which hasn’t won a game since October, is just two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the 21st round is played. Hoffenheim has six defeats and one draw from seven games in 2023.

The New Jersey-born Matarazzo was hired by Hoffenheim last week to replace the fired André Breitenreiter but the team lost 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on his debut.

Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirovic thought he’d scored after the break when his shot crashed off the crossbar and back off his left boot into the goal.

Advertisement

But the goal was ruled out through VAR because Kelvin Yeboah unintentionally struck Kevin Vogt in the face beforehand. The Hoffenheim defender went down holding his nose and looked shaken as he walked off the field for treatment. Hoffenheim’s medical staff decided he was not fit to continue, much to Vogt’s own annoyance.

Hoffenheim substitute Andrej Kramaric had the visitors’ best chance late only to be thwarted by a fine save from Rafal Gikiewicz.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article