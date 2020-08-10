SHAKHTAR DONETSK vs. BASEL
Shakhtar showed its credentials with a 5-1 aggregate dismissal of Wolfsburg in the last round and takes on a Basel team which has had a punishing schedule. For Basel, its game with 2009 UEFA Cup winner Shakhtar will be its fourth in 12 days and follows an intense Swiss league campaign with two games a week since June. The winner plays Inter Milan. All games from the quarterfinals onward are being played over single legs in Germany without spectators.
COMING UP
The Champions League final eight tournament in Portugal begins on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain plays Atalanta in a quarterfinal.
