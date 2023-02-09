MATCHDAY: AC Milan hosts Torino, Wolfsburg visits Schalke

AC Milan is hoping the return of the mercurial Zlatan Ibrahimović will help it get over a miserable run when it hosts Torino — the team that knocked it out of the Italian Cup last month. The 41-year-old Ibrahimović has not played since undergoing a knee operation in May but could be on the bench against Torino. Milan is winless in seven matches and fell to a fourth straight defeat on Sunday, against Inter Milan in the city derby. That saw the defending champion slip to sixth in a tight battle for the Champions League places. Milan hosts Tottenham when this season’s Champions League resumes next week. Torino has only lost one of its league matches since that cup upset and that has pushed the team up to seventh, eight points behind Milan.