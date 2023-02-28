MATCHDAY: Arsenal can boost league lead; United in cup clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao visits Osasuna to kick off its fourth straight semifinal appearance in the Copa del Rey. The Basque Country club is the second-most successful club in the competition behind Barcelona. It was runner-up both in 2020 and 2021, and lost to Valencia in last season’s semifinals. Osasuna is in the last four for the first time since reaching the final in 2005, when it lost to Real Betis. Athletic is coming off two straight losses in the Spanish league, while Osasuna won at Sevilla on Sunday to snap a four-game winless streak. The second leg will be next month in Bilbao. Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in the first match of the other semifinal on Thursday.
FRANCE
It’s the last three quarterfinal matches in the French Cup, including Marseille — which eliminated Paris Saint-Germain — hosting second-tier FC Annecy.
