Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could return for leader Manchester City after being left on the bench at Newcastle last week for disciplinary breaches. Defender Kyle Walker will hope to return after a fitness issue while forward Ferran Torres, currently sidelined with a broken foot, looks to have played his final game for the club as he nears a move to Barcelona. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping his players will bounce back quickly from losing on penalties to Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the League Cup. More injuries were sustained in the process — striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off — which does not make the task any easier against the champions. Leicester has a decent recent record against City, with two wins in the last four meetings. But after two successive fifth-placed finishes, Rodgers’ FA Cup winners have lacked their usual spark this season, winning just six of their 16 Premier League matches to sit in ninth approaching the midway point.