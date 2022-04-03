Serie A leader AC Milan needs to beat Bologna to reassert a three-point advantage at the top of the table. Napoli is below Milan only on head-to-head record after winning at Atalanta, and Inter Milan is just three points below its city rival — with a game in hand — after beating Juventus in what is a thrilling title race. It is a an emotional period for Bologna, with coach Siniša Mihajlović back in hospital for treatment for leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019. Bologna is 11 points above the drop zone but has won just one of its past 10 matches and hasn’t scored a goal since February, the same round in which Milan last conceded a goal. Also, Genoa knows it could move out of the relegation zone with a win at Hellas Verona.