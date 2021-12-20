Arsenal hosts third-tier side Sunderland in the League Cup while enjoying a resurgence in form in the Premier League that has lifted Mikel Arteta’s side to fourth. Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga will miss the game for Arsenal with the coronvirus, while Sead Kolasinac is out with an ankle injury. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be missing from the squad again, having not been involved in the last three games following internal disciplinary action and being stripped of the captaincy.