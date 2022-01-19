SPAIN
Real Madrid visits Elche, and Barcelona is at Athletic Bilbao, in games that will conclude the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Madrid is coming off triumph in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, where it beat Barcelona in the semifinals and Athletic in the final. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti left three regular starters off the squad for Thursday’s game — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defender Éder Militão and striker Karim Benzema, the team’s leading scorer this season. Forward Gareth Bale will make the trip following a long injury layoff. Barcelona defeated Athletic in last year’s Copa final. In the only Spanish league game, Getafe and Granada meet in a match between teams in the bottom half of the standings.
ITALY
The final quarterfinal spot in the Italian Cup will be decided when Roma hosts second-division Lecce. The winner will face Inter Milan. Lecce is the only team outside Serie A left in the competition. José Mourinho’s Roma ended a three-match winless run at the weekend with a narrow 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cagliari.
___
