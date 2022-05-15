MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to reclaim 4th place from Tottenham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ITALY
Juventus will be looking for a positive result against Lazio in its final home game in Serie A after another difficult season. Massimiliano Allegri’s team is guaranteed to finish fourth in the league and lost both the Italian Cup final and the Italian Super Cup to Inter Milan. Lazio, however, needs the points in its push for a European place. Fiorentina is hoping to qualify for Europe and travels to Sampdoria.
