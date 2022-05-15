MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to reclaim 4th place from Tottenham

Arsenal looks to reclaim its place in the Premier League’s top four, at the expense of north London rival Tottenham, with a win at Newcastle. Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 Sunday to move two points above Arsenal in the fight for Champions League qualification. If Arsenal wins at St. James’ Park, Mikel Arteta’s team knows another win at home to Everton on the final day would secure a top-four finish. Third place is still up for grabs, too. Chelsea currently occupies that spot and is two points ahead of Tottenham. Arsenal has injury concerns at center back, with Ben White and Gabriel doubts and Rob Holding suspended.