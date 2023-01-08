MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to set up Man City meeting in FA Cup

Premier League leader Arsenal begins its FA Cup campaign at third-tier Oxford United, knowing a victory sets up a fourth-round match at Manchester City. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta finished his first season in charge of the team by winning the FA Cup in 2021 before slumping to a surprise third-round defeat at Nottingham Forest, which was at that time in the second-tier Championship, last season. “It is a competition that is attached to the successful history of this club and on Monday we have a good test,” said Arteta, with Arsenal having won the competition a record 14 times. “It will be difficult and we have to take the competition very seriously, the opponent very seriously and play well, to a high level, to win the match.” Oxford is 15th in the 24-team League One. “We’re massive underdogs, a League One side playing the best team in the country,” said Oxford manager Karl Robinson. “But this is the FA Cup and we know that anything can happen.”