MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to set up Man City meeting in FA Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao looks to stay near the Champions League places when it hosts Osasuna in the Spanish league. A victory will keep the Basque Country team near the top of the standings after 16 matches. Osasuna, coming off two consecutive league losses going back to before the World Cup, isn’t too far back and can also start thinking about the Champions League qualification spots if it wins at San Mamés Stadium. Osasuna’s two recent league losses were against Barcelona and Real Sociedad, who are in the top three.
ITALY
Atalanta will be looking to get back to winning ways when it visits Bologna in Serie A. Atalanta hasn’t won since October — a run of three defeats and Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at lowly Spezia, where it needed a late goal to rescue a point. That left Atalanta six points below fourth-placed Inter Milan and the final Champions League qualifying spot. Also, bottom club Hellas Verona hosts fellow struggler Cremonese, with just one point separating the two sides.
