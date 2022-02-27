SPAIN
Granada hosts Cádiz hoping to end a five-match losing streak in the Spanish league. It was outscored 13-3 during that streak, and its last win came last year against defending champion Atlético Madrid, eight matches ago. The poor run left Granada three points above the relegation zone. Second-to-last Cádiz is winless in four straight games in all competitions. But it has lost only one of its five league games since coach Sergio González took over.
