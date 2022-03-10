FRANCE
Defending champion Lille faces Saint-Etienne with both sides in improved form. A victory would move Lille up to fifth place and one behind Rennes in fourth and the automatic Europa League spot. Lille striker Jonathan David ended his drought last weekend and will look to add to his 13 goals so far. Hiring veteran coach Pascal Dupraz seems to have been an inspired move for Saint-Etienne, which has now escaped from the relegation zone and can move into 16th if it wins.
