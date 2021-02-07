ENGLAND
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be anxiously watching when Leeds plays Crystal Palace. A victory for either team would send Arsenal back into the bottom half of the Premier League. The Eagles make the trip up to Elland Road looking to complete the double over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds after a 4-1 home win in November. Both teams have 29 points and yet it is Leeds receiving widespread praise for its energetic displays under Bielsa, scoring 36 goals in 21 league games — nine more than Palace.
