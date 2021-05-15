Leader Lille can seal its first Ligue 1 title in 10 years if it draws at home to Saint-Etienne and defending champion Paris Saint-Germain loses against Reims. Alternatively, a win for Lille and a draw for PSG will also put coach Christophe Galtier’s side in the clear. Monaco can still overtake PSG for second and the automatic Champions League spot but still has to seal third and a place in the qualifying rounds. Lyon is pushing Monaco hard, having won their recent encounter, and is only one point behind in fourth. French Cup finalist Monaco is at home to seventh-placed Rennes, while Lyon is at struggling Nimes. Marseille and Lens are level on points and just one ahead of Rennes. All three have their eyes on fifth and the Europa League place. There is tension at the bottom, as Strasbourg, Lorient, Nantes and Nimes continue their battle to stay up.