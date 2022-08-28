The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid visits Valencia in Spanish league

August 28, 2022 at 5:38 p.m. EDT
Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno, centre falls between Atletico’s Correa y Carrasco during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Garcia)
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid will look to rebound from a home loss when it visits Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia in the Spanish league. Álvaro Morata and João Félix connected well in Atlético’s opening 3-0 win at Getafe, but the forwards struggled last weekend in a 2-0 loss to Villarreal. Valencia is coming off a loss at Athletic Bilbao after opening Gattuso’s era with a home win against Girona. Bilbao will go for its second win in a row when it visits Cádiz, the only team yet to win a point. It lost at Osasuna after opening with a defeat against Real Sociedad at home.

___

