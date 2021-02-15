LEIPZIG VS. LIVERPOOL
Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is looking forward to another duel with compatriot Jürgen Klopp, who is going through his toughest period as Liverpool coach. Nagelsmann was Hoffenheim coach when he lost out to Klopp’s Liverpool in their Champions League playoff in 2017 with 2-1 and 4-2 defeats. It’s unlikely to be as one-sided this time around, with Leipzig looking solid in second place in the Bundesliga and enjoying a four-game winning run. Liverpool has lost five of its last seven competitive games but Nagelsmann is still wary of the English champions’ threat. “Slight favorites on account of international experience,” Nagelsmann said. “But I see us as capable of being at the same level as Liverpool on a top day with a top performance and united team effort.” Leipzig’s home game is taking place in Budapest because German authorities would not grant the Liverpool team exemptions from travel restrictions amid fears of coronavirus mutations.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.