EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Four Dutch teams are involved in the last 16 of inaugural season of Europe’s third-tier competition — but only one holds a first-leg lead. That’s Feyenoord, which is 5-2 ahead against Partizan Belgrade after a brilliant away performance last week. PSV Eindhoven played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with FC Copenhagen while AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse trail by one goal to Bodø/Glimt and Roma, respectively. The Dutch have no other European representation this season, with Ajax eliminated from the Champions League this week. Leicester, the only English team in the last 16, protects a 2-0 lead against Rennes, while Marseille, PAOK and Slavia Prague also hold leads from the first legs.
ENGLAND
While Newcastle has pulled clear of the Premier League’s relegation fight, Everton has dropped into it. Two teams heading in opposite directions meet at Goodison Park and it looks to be a bigger match for Everton, which is only out of the bottom three on goal difference — albeit with games in hand. The appointment of Frank Lampard has done little to improve Everton, which has lost its last four league games and is tied for points with third-to-last Watford. Newcastle, meanwhile, had been on an eight-match unbeaten run before conceding a last-minute goal to lose to Chelsea at the weekend. Still, the Saudi-owned northeast club is nine points clear of danger.
___
