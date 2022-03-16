Barcelona will look to produce another big away performance in the Europa League to advance to the quarterfinals. The Spanish team is the most high-profile team in the last 16 and drew 0-0 with Galatasaray in their first leg last week. Barca also drew with Napoli in the home leg in the playoffs after dropping out of the Champions League but pulled off a 4-2 win in Italy to get through. Xavi Hernandez is four months into his job as Barcelona coach and the club’s midfield great is reviving its fortunes, leading the team to four straight wins in the Spanish league — scoring four goals in three of them. Another Spanish team, Sevilla, takes a 1-0 lead into its second leg against West Ham in its quest to win the competition a remarkable seventh time since 2006. Atalanta, Lyon and Rangers are other teams holding leads heading into the second legs.