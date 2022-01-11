Serie A champion Inter Milan and Italian Cup winner Juventus meet in the Super Cup. Juventus has won the competition a record nine times, including last season, but Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has beaten the Bianconeri in both his previous matches in the competition — as Lazio coach in 2017 and ‘19. The match will be staged at San Siro, where Inter plays its home games. Inter leads Serie A and has 11 points more than fifth-place Juventus, which will have gained confidence by rallying for a 4-3 win at Roma from 3-1 down on Sunday. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a late penalty in that match but will be on the bench against Inter as he has only recently had his second dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. He will not be able to come into contact with his teammates until shortly before kickoff because of new rules in Italy. Juventus will also be without Federico Chiesa, who has damaged his ACL and requires surgery. In the Italian Cup, Atalanta hosts Venezia.