Manchester United will be under serious pressure to qualify if it loses at home to Villarreal, having started group play with a shocking defeat at Young Boys in Switzerland. United comes into the game having been beaten 1-0 twice in the past week, both times at home, first to West Ham in the English League Cup and then to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Now it faces a team in Unai Emery’s Villarreal that defeated United in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final last season. United will be without captain Harry Maguire, who could be sidelined for a “few weeks” — according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — because of a calf injury. Villarreal, still unbeaten this season, is likely to be without striker Gerard Moreno because of an injury. Young Boys goes for a second straight win to open the group in an away match against Atalanta, which started with a 2-2 draw at Villarreal. Atalanta will be boosted by the return of Luis Muriel from injury. The 30-year-old scored once in two Serie A games this term but was injured in the match against Villarreal. Atalanta has never won at the Gewiss Stadium in the Champions League. Its only two home victories in the competition came when it was playing at San Siro in Milan.