Here is how the teams compare:
TOP SCORER
Barcelona: Lionel Messi (31 goals).
Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (53).
KEY PLAYMAKER
Barcelona: Lionel Messi (25 assists)
Bayern: Thomas Müller (22).
TOP DEFENDER
Barcelona: Gerard Piqué.
Bayern: Joshua Kimmich.
DOMESTIC FINISH
Barcelona: La Liga (2nd), Copa del Rey (quarterfinals).
Bayern: Bundesliga (1st), German Cup (champions).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
Barcelona: Champions (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015).
Bayern: Champions (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013).
REVENUE
Barcelona: €990 million.
Bayern: €750.4 million.
WAGE BILL
Barcelona: €525 million (for sports salaries).
Bayern: €336 million.
___
Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
