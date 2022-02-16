EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has had a couple of months to learn about Europe’s third-tier competition, having been dismissive of it after dropping into the playoffs following a disappointing third-place finish in its Europa League group. “I have to be honest — I don’t even know what the competition is in all fairness,” Rodgers said in December. In one of eight playoff matchups over two legs, the English team will face Danish Cup holder Randers, which hasn’t played a competitive match since Dec. 12 because of a winter break that ends this weekend. Rodgers has come under some pressure at Leicester after a slump in the team’s form that included a heavy FA Cup loss to second-tier opponent Nottingham Forest, after which he criticized some of his players. The playoffs are between the third-place finisher in the Europa League and the group runners-up in the inaugural Europa Conference League. Among other standout first-leg matches, Marseille — up to second place in the French league — hosts Qarabag from Azerbaijan and Norwegian upstart Bodø/Glimt is at Scottish team Celtic.
