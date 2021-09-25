Tottenham is chasing a first Premier League win at Arsenal since 2010 with the north London rivals having endured a mixed start to the season. Successive 3-0 Premier League losses have derailed what was an impressive start for Tottenham with a hat trick of wins. Tottenham will have forward Lucas Moura back after he missed the last two games with a knock, but Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined. Arsenal only has six points from five games. Arteta has Granit Xhaka back in contention following suspension and a bout of COVID-19. In Sunday’s other game, Southampton hosts Wolverhampton and is still searching for a first league win of the season. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl needs striker Adam Armstrong to start finding the net, having scored on his debut but not in the four subsequent league games. Wolves have had a slow start under Bruno Lage, taking three points from five Premier League games with just two goals along the way.