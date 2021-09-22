ITALY
Victor Osimhen has scored three goals in Napoli’s last two matches spread between the Europa League and Serie A. The 21-year-old Nigeria striker possesses height, speed and skill and has been a big reason behind Napoli’s perfect start to Serie A. The Partenopei look to make it five wins in five matches when they visit a Sampdoria team that held defending champion Inter Milan to a draw this month. Also, Roma hopes to bounce back from its first defeat under Jose Mourinho when it hosts Udinese; while Lazio visits Torino.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports