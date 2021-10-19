Penalties have helped make Salzburg the unexpected group leader as the Austrian club hosts Germany’s Wolfsburg. Salzburg had five spot-kicks awarded in its opening two games and converted three, but is yet to score from open play as it bids to advance from the group stage for the first time. Wolfsburg is without a win in six competitive games and is missing Wout Weghorst. The striker tested positive for the coronavirus after reporting symptoms on Sunday. With Seville riding high in the Spanish league, Lille’s defense was likely to be tested even without the injury to central defender Sven Botman, who hurt his groin on recent international duty with the Dutch under-21 team. He was a key player in Lille’s title win last season, forming an excellent partnership with veteran Jose Fonte, but could be out for several weeks. Lille is last in Group G with one point and one goal, so coach Jocelyn Gourvennec needs Timothy Weah and Jonathan David to give veteran striker Burak Yilmaz more support up front in Europe.