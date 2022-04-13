MATCHDAY: Barcelona, Roma look to advance in Europe

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Norwegian champion Bodo/Glimt will be without its coach for possibly the biggest match in its history. Kjetil Knutsen was suspended for his part in a brawl with Roma’s goalkeeping coach, Nuno Santos, near the locker rooms in last week’s first leg that was won 2-1 by Bodo/Glimt thanks to an 89th-minute goal. Bodo/Glimt’s appeal was dismissed by UEFA on Wednesday. Roma was beaten 6-1 away by Bodo/Glimt in the group stage, representing the heaviest defeat of Jose Mourinho’s managerial career, while the teams drew in Italy. Marseille leads PAOK Thessaloniki 2-1 ahead of the return match in Greece, while PSV Eindhoven vs. Leicester (0-0) and Slavia Prague vs. Feyenoord (1-1) are tied going into the second legs of Europe’s third-tier competition.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports