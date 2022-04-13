MATCHDAY: Barcelona, Roma look to advance in Europe

All four quarterfinal matchups are well-poised with three of them tied at 1-1 from the first leg. That includes one involving Barcelona, the title favorite looking to win the one trophy not in its collection. The Spanish team, playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2004 (when it was called the UEFA Cup), got a second-half equalizer from Ferran Torres against Eintracht Frankfurt last week. West Ham and Lyon are also tied 1-1 heading into the second leg in France, as are Leipzig and Atalanta ahead of the return match in Italy. Portuguese club Braga travels to Scotland protecting a 1-0 lead over Rangers.