ITALY
Napoli can maintain its perfect start to the Serie A season with a win at Udinese. Napoli has won its opening three matches, including victory over Juventus last weekend. It is the only team with a perfect record after AC Milan and Roma dropped points at the weekend. Another win would send it two points clear at the top of the league. Udinese has won its past two matches but drew its opener at home to Juventus.
