MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound; Napoli hosts Roma

Barcelona tries to rebound from its Europa League elimination against Eintracht Frankfurt when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz in a rare Monday appearance for the Catalan club in the Spanish league. Barcelona lost 3-2 to Eintracht at home on Thursday for its first loss after a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Barcelona will be without playmaker Pedri González, who tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the quarterfinal loss to Eintracht. Some Barcelona fans are expected to gather near Camp Nou before Monday’s match to protest the huge presence of Eintracht supporters on Thursday, when nearly 30,000 made it to the stadium. Cádiz is 18th in the Spanish league, one point from safety.