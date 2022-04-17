MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound; Napoli hosts Roma

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ITALY
Title contender Napoli hosts fifth-place Roma in a key match for both clubs. Napoli can move back within two points of Serie A leader AC Milan, while Roma can move within three points of Juventus and the final Champions League berth. When they met in October, Roma and Napoli drew 0-0. Also, Atalanta looks to rebound from consecutive league losses and elimination from the Europa League when it hosts 10th-place Hellas Verona.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports