MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to regain 2nd; Burnley-Southampton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
ENGLAND
Burnley can move one point from safety in the Premier League by beating Southampton. It will be Burnley’s first game since the firing of its long-serving manager, Sean Dyche, with the club battling to avoid relegation. Mike Jackson, Burnley’s under-23 coach, will take charge against Southampton on a temporary basis. Everton occupies the spot above the relegation zone and is four points ahead of Burnley after drawing 1-1 with Leicester on Wednesday.
___
