SPAIN
Real Madrid will again look to overcome a squad depleted by injuries and COVID-19 when it hosts Real Betis. It will be the second game Madrid plays since it promoted the derailed Super League scheme. A win would pull Madrid level on points with Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid before it plays on Sunday. Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy because of injury. Federico Valverde has tested positive for the coronavirus. Karim Benzema, however, will aim to continue his strong scoring run after scoring nine goals in Madrid’s last seven league games. Betis will be without playmaker Nabil Fekir, serving a red-card suspension. Alavés, which has improved under new coach Javi Calleja, will seek its first away win since November when it visits Valencia. Relegation-threatened Elche hosts Levante seeking its first win in eight rounds, while Valladolid needs to beat Cádiz to ensure it doesn’t fall into the drop zone.
ENGLAND
Liverpool was among the six Premier League clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League, with manager Jurgen Klopp and his players caught in the eye of the storm as they traveled to Leeds at the height of the anger. Liverpool was held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the ailing Premier League champions will be looking to bolster their Champions League hopes by beating recently-improved Newcastle, which is closing in on safety after back-to-back wins. Liverpool is in seventh place — two points behind Chelsea and West Ham. Only goal difference separates them the London rivals as they meet on Saturday night, with fifth-place West Ham chasing Champions League qualification for the first time. Already-relegated Sheffield United takes on Brighton.
