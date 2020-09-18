FRANCE
Champions League semifinalist Lyon plays for the second time this week and looks to avoid a third straight game without a win when it hosts Nimes.
Lyon opened the league campaign with a resounding win thanks to Memphis Depay’s hat trick before coach Rudi Garcia’s side was held by Bordeaux and beaten by Montpellier on Tuesday.
With Barcelona reportedly still keen on signing Depay, this could be one of his last games for the club. The Netherlands forward is the league’s top scorer with four goals so far.
