SUPER CUP
Champions League winner Bayern Munich plays Europa League champion in the Super Cup in the ceremonial opener for the European season. They will be playing for a largely symbolic trophy in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. It could usher in a return for fans in European competition matches. UEFA’s plan is coming under pressure after a recent rise in coronavirus cases across the continent. Some leading German politicians fear the game could spread the coronavirus. Even the mayor of Budapest doesn’t want fans at the game.
ENGLAND
Manchester City opens the defense of its League Cup title against Bournemouth with manager Pep Guardiola saying his squad is stretched to the limit. The cup holders remain without Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia while Ilkay Gundogan is self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. Forward Diogo Jota could make his Liverpool debut in the third round meeting with third-tier side Lincoln. With Joe Gomez not due to start training until Friday and Joel Matip out until next month, 17-year-old center back Billy Koumetio could also make his debut. Aston Villa also has a game against lower-league opposition when it travels to Bristol City.
