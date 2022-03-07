BAYERN MUNICH vs SALZBURG
Bayern captain Manuel Neuer is back just in time to face Salzburg. The Germany goalkeeper’s return is timely given Bayern’s uncertainty in defense since the club opted to operate on his troublesome knee on Feb. 6. Bayern had just beaten Leipzig 3-2 and its schedule looked relatively straightforward including the first game against Salzburg. But Salzburg managed a 1-1 draw and Bayern dropped points in two of its four Bundesliga games without Neuer. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Neuer will play as long as he didn’t show a “reaction” to Monday’s training session. Nagelsmann also said his team would try to keep a high pace to the game after noticing how Salzburg players tired toward the end of the first leg. German forward Karim Adeyemi will be among several potential troublemakers in Matthias Jaissle’s young team for Bayern.
