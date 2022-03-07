So much has gone right for Liverpool since winning at Inter Milan 2-0 in their last-16 first leg. The English League Cup was won for a first domestic cup in a decade. The Reds have renewed hope of dethroning Manchester City again after the holder’s lead was cut to six points. Liverpool could also have Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino back from injury for the visit of Inter as Jürgen Klopp looks to repeat the European Cup glory of 2019. While Inter is also second in Serie A, advancing in the Champions League will require becoming the first team to win at Anfield in a year. Liverpool has also never lost a European match after winning the first leg away, and has lost by two goals only seven times at Anfield in continental play.